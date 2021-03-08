Kern County Public Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 104,307 cases and 942 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,013 people have recovered from the virus and 59,818 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,445 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 121 are in a hospital.

The department said 336,734 tests have come back negative and 493 are pending.

There have been 62,955 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health officials. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,023 cases and there are 12,550 cases in children. There have been 9,713 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.