Kern County Public Health reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,582 cases and 354 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,338 people have recovered from the virus and 3,282 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,465 are isolated at home and 133 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 155,573 tests have come back negative and 706 are pending.

There are 19,619 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,637 cases while there are 2,685 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,591 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.