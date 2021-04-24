Kern County Public Health reports 61 new COVID-19 cases



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,256 cases and 1,345 deaths. The department says 38,500 residents have recovered and 66,797 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,590 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 35 are in a hospital.

The department said 375,279 tests have come back negative and 524 are pending.

There have been 65,301 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 19,711 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,124 in those under 18 and 10,041 cases among those 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has eight cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.