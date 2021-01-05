Kern County Public Health reports 608 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 608 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 72,878 resident cases and 518 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,841 people have recovered from the virus and 13,167 are presumed recovered. An additional 38,025 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 406 people are in a hospital.

KCPH said 275,970 tests have come back negative and 1,107 are pending.

There are 44,807 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 13,035 cases while there are 6,391 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,601 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.