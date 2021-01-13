Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 816 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 816 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 81,490 resident cases and 550 deaths. The department is reporting that 22,331 people have recovered from the virus and 13,771 are presumed recovered. An additional 44,446 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 464 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 287,816 tests have come back negative and 985 are pending.

There are 49,783 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,573 cases while there are 7,329 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,752 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.