Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 80 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 80 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,875 cases and 367 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,867 people have recovered from the virus and 4,347 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,182 are isolated at home and 102 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 158,416 tests have come back negative and 555 are pending.

There are 19,808 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,693 cases while there are 2,718 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,632 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.