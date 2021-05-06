Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 65 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,887 cases and 1,367 deaths. The department says 38,769 residents have recovered and 67,299 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,432 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 37 are in a hospital.

The department said 382,685 tests have come back negative and 565 are pending.

There have been 65,665 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,830 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,222 in those under 18 and 10,079 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has nine cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.