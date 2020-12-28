UPDATE: Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,716 cases

CORRECTION: The Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed 16 new COVID-19 deaths. The dashboard had reported the number of new deaths incorrectly.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,716 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 66,526 resident cases and 502 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,030 people have recovered from the virus and 13,128 are presumed recovered. An additional 32,576 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 366 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 266,991 tests have come back negative and 615 are pending.

There are 40,942 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 11,881 cases while there are 5,734 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,928 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.