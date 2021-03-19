Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 146 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 146 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 105,368 cases and 1,032 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,694 people have recovered from the virus and 61,914 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,647 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 105 are in a hospital.

The department said 344,112 tests have come back negative and 472 are pending.

There have been 63,562 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,212 cases and there are 12,696 cases in children. There have been 9,829 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.