Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 135 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 135 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,469 cases and 292 deaths. The department is reporting that 12,031 people have recovered from the virus and 3,232 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,716 are isolated at home and 188 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 138,961 tests have come back negative and 891 are pending.

There are 18,321 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,235 cases while there are 2,483 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,387 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.