Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,237 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,237 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 72,270 resident cases and 518 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,669 people have recovered from the virus and 13,168 are presumed recovered. An additional 37,608 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 395 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 273,455 tests have come back negative and 1,178 are pending.

There are 44,465 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 12,923 cases while there are 6,306 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,532 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.