Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 116 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 116 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 107,764 cases and 1,317 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,378 people have recovered from the virus and 65,972 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,069 people are isolating at home and 36 are isolated in a hospital.

The department said 368,392 tests have come back negative and 526 are pending.

There have been 65,014 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,625 cases and there are 13,047 cases in children. There have been 10,002 cases in those 65 and older.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are eight cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

More than 150,000 people are considered fully vaccinated in Kern County, according to state data. There are 96,895 others on their way to full immunity.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.