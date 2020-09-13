Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 113 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 113 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,745 cases and 332 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,344 people have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,765 are isolated at home and 149 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 148,864 tests have come back negative and 886 are pending.

There are 19,108 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,464 cases while there are 2,605 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,523 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.