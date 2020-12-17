Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,120 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,120 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 55,801 resident cases and 476 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,423 people have recovered from the virus and 12,975 are presumed recovered. An additional 22,696 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 231 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 251,256 tests have come back negative and 635 are pending.

There are 34,424 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 9,922 cases while there are 4,750 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,684 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.