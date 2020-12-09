Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,014 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,014 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 47,411 resident cases and 463 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,958 people have recovered from the virus and 12,945 are presumed recovered. An additional 14,901 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 235,707 tests have come back negative and 895 are pending.

There are 29,155 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,454 cases while there are 4,046 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,742 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.