Kern County Public Health reports 555 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 555 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 91,119 resident cases and 591 deaths. The department is reporting that 31,301 people have recovered from the virus and 26,720 are presumed recovered. An additional 31,146 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 387 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 305,377 tests have come back negative and 735 are pending.

There are 55,329 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 16,449 cases while there are 8,345 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 10,932 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.