Kern County Public Health reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,083 cases and 369 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,068 people have recovered from the virus and 4,678 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,867 are isolated at home and 91 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 160,933 tests have come back negative and 470 are pending.

There are 19,945 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,732 cases while there are 2,735 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,654 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.