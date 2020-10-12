Kern County Public Health reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,020 resident cases and 395 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,686 people have recovered from the virus and 5,139 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,763 are isolated at home and 37 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 170,395 tests have come back negative and 228 are pending.

There are 20,493 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,915 cases while there are 2,828 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,778 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.