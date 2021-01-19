Kern County Public Health reports 530 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 530 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 86,718 resident cases and 565 deaths. The department is reporting that 25,644 people have recovered from the virus and 17,521 are presumed recovered. An additional 42,596 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 425 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 296,399 tests have come back negative and 699 are pending.

There are 52,759 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 15,585 cases while there are 7,869 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 10,449 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.