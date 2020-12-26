Kern County Public Health reports 513 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 513 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 63,557 resident cases and 485 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,831 people have recovered from the virus and 13,113 are presumed recovered. An additional 29,855 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 329 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 264,861 tests have come back negative and 1,213 are pending.

There are 39,165 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 11,343 cases while there are 5,422 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,601 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.