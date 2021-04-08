Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 96 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,724 cases and 1,298 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,232 people have recovered from the virus and 65,053 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,111 people are isolating at home and 63 are isolated in a hospital.

The department said 360,051 tests have come back negative and 481 are pending.

There have been 64,361 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,460 cases and there are 12,884 cases in children. There have been 9,946 cases in those 65 and older.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are six cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.