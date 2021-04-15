Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 57 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 57 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 107,648 cases and 1,311 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,352 people have recovered from the virus and 65,886 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,069 people are isolating at home and 45 are isolated in a hospital.

The department said 367,213 tests have come back negative and 510 are pending.

There have been 64,947 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,606 cases and there are 13,023 cases in children. There have been 9,997 cases in those 65 and older.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are eight cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

More than 150,000 people are considered fully vaccinated in Kern County, according to state data. There are 96,895 others on their way to full immunity.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.