Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 41 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 41 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,188 cases and 1,394 deaths. The department says 39,554 residents have recovered and 68,068 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,163 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 37 are in a hospital.

The department said 395,997 tests have come back negative and 225 are pending.

There have been 66,446 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,997 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,480 in those under 18 and 10,174 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.