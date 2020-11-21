Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 334 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 334 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 38,316 resident cases and 445 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,071 people have recovered from the virus and 10,471 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,252 people are isolated at home and 77 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,696 tests have come back negative and 222 are pending.

There are 23,673 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,835 cases while there are 3,279 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,523 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.