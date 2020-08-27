Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 242 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 242 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 28,864 cases and 256 deaths. The department is reporting that 10,903 people have recovered from the virus. An additional 16,185 are isolated at home and 222 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 135,086 tests have come back negative and 882 are pending.

There are 17,957 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,108 cases while there are 2,436 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,321 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.