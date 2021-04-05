Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 20 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 20 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,480 cases and 1,291 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,128 people have recovered from the virus and 64,503 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,521 people are isolating at home.

The department said 357939 tests have come back negative and 445 are pending.

There have been 64,209 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,415 cases and there are 12,858 cases in children. There have been 9,926 cases in those 65 and older.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.