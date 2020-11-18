Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 182 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 182 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 37,323 resident cases and 437 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,923 people have recovered from the virus and 9,090 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,792 people are isolated at home and 81 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,639 tests have come back negative and 282 are pending.

There are 23,049 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,692 cases while there are 3,188 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,388 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.