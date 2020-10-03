Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 100 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,443 resident cases and 386 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,380 people have recovered from the virus and 4,950 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,662 are isolated at home and 65 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 164,092 tests have come back negative and 219 are pending.

There are 20,161 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,803 cases while there are 2,771 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,702 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.