Kern County Public Health reports 499 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 499 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 41,827 resident cases and 448 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,389 people have recovered from the virus and 11,842 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,063 people are isolated at home and 85 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 221,105 tests have come back negative and 165 are pending.

There are 25,738 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,491 cases while there are 3,594 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,995 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.