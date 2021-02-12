Kern County Public Health reports 483 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 483 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 99,570 resident cases and 677 deaths. The department is reporting that 33,482 people have recovered from the virus and 44,419 are presumed recovered. An additional 20,869 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 320,796 tests have come back negative and 553 are pending.

There have been 60,225 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,066 cases while there are 9,287 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,923 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.