Kern County Public Health reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,491 resident cases and 386 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,405 people have recovered from the virus and 4,950 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,685 are isolated at home and 65 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 164,735 tests have come back negative and 220 are pending.

There are 20,187 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,813 cases while there are 2,777 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,708 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.