Kern County Public Health reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases today, along with two more deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,350 cases and 1,398 deaths. The department says 39,642 residents have recovered and 68,240 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,065 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 39 people are hospitalized, along with 8 intensive care unit patients.

The department said 397,771 tests have come back negative and 171 are pending.

There have been 66,549 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,020 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,506 in those under 18 and 10,182 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 40 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.