Kern County Public Health reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,004 cases and 369 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,977 people have recovered from the virus and 4,486 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,064 are isolated at home and 98 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 159,820 tests have come back negative and 520 are pending.

There are 19,892 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,646 cases while there are 5,721 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,646 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.