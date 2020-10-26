Kern County Public Health reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,928 resident cases and 416 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,178 people have recovered from the virus and 5,591 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,729 are isolated at home and 14 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 182,475 tests have come back negative and 18 are pending.

There are 21,041 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,079 cases while there are 2,912 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,891 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.