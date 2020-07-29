Kern County Public Health reports 448 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon.

These bring the county’s total to 17,354 cases and 135 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,466 people have recovered from the virus, 11,525 are isolated at home and 217 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 104,079 tests have come back negative and 1,996 are pending.

There are 10,951 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,010 cases while there are 1,478 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,905 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Today’s case update was delayed due to an issue with the state-run database, according to the department. The dashboard is typically updated every day by 10 a.m.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.