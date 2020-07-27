Kern County Public Health reports 442 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 442 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 15,013 cases and 123 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,353 people have recovered from the virus, 9,350 are isolated at home and 177 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 101,209 tests have come back negative and 3,306 are pending.

There are 9,470 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,605 cases while there are 1,287 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,641 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.