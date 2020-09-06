Kern County Public Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported only 40 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,090 cases and 296 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,337 people have recovered from the virus and 3,144 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,135 are isolated at home and 168 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 144,091 tests have come back negative and 911 are pending.

There are 18,709 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,346 cases while there are 2,533 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,458 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.