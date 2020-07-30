Kern County Public Health reports 4 new deaths and 1,067 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 4 new deaths and 1,067 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 18,421 cases and 139 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,527 people have recovered from the virus, 12,525 are isolated at home and 220 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 105,035 tests have come back negative and 1,047 are pending.

There are 11,645 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,206 cases while there are 1,566 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,994 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.