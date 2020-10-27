Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 99 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 99 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,027 resident cases and 420 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,275 people have recovered from the virus and 6,110 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,215 are isolated at home and just seven are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 183,256 tests have come back negative and 19 are pending.

There are 21,101 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,095 cases while there are 2,918 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,907 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.