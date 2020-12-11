Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 831 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 831 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 49,232 resident cases and 467 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,096 people have recovered from the virus and 12,949 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,548 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 172 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 239,460 tests have come back negative and 337 are pending.

There are 30,295 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,763 cases while there are 4,178 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,980 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. The death demographic information has not been updated since Oct. 1.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.