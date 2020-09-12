Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 59 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 59 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,632 cases and 326 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,202 people have recovered from the virus and 3,144 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,803 are isolated at home and 147 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 148,155 tests have come back negative and 905 are pending.

There are 19,031 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,442 cases while there are 2,598 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,516 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.