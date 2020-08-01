Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 547 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 547 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 19,892 cases and 144 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,716 people have recovered from the virus, 13,767 are isolated at home and 255 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 108,090 tests have come back negative and 930 are pending.

There are 12,610 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,465 cases while there are 1,664 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,143 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.