Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 355 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 355 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 116,475 cases and 1,433 deaths. The department says 41,646 residents have recovered and 68,793 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,552 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 176 are in a hospital.

The department said 429,971 tests have come back negative and 329 are pending.

There have been 70,312 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,934 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,626 in those under 18 and 10,545 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 41 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant, a variant of interest according to the CDC.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.