Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 118 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 118 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,389 cases and 354 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,298 people have recovered from the virus and 3,276 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,319 are isolated at home and 132 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 154,265 tests have come back negative and 707 are pending.

There are 19,504 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,591 cases while there are 2,670 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,574 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.