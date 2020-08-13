Kern County Public Health reports 4 more deaths, 320 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 25,509 cases and 187 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,867 people have recovered from the virus, 17,196 are isolated at home and 250 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 123,456 tests have come back negative and 684 are pending.

There are 15,984 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,470 cases while there are 2,121 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,894 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.