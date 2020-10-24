Kern County Public Health reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,813 resident cases and 416 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,177 people have recovered from the virus and 5,587 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,617 are isolated at home and 16 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 181,249 tests have come back negative and 19 are pending.

There are 20,965 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,055 cases while there are 2,904 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,884 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.