Kern County Public Health reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases today, and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,031 cases and 1,373 deaths. The department says 38,868 residents have recovered and 67,467 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,301 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 35 are in a hospital, and 9 are in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 15 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and 1 case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.