Kern County Public Health reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,139 cases and 1,373 deaths. The department says 38,943 residents have recovered and 67,546 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,252 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 44 are in a hospital.

The department said 385,693 tests have come back negative and 544 are pending.

There have been 65,799 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,872 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,272 in those under 18 and 10,104 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 15 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

