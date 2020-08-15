Kern County Public Health reports 378 COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 378 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 26,276 cases and 204 deaths. The department is reporting that 8,385 people have recovered from the virus, 17,429 are isolated at home and 248 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 125,949 tests have come back negative and 877 are pending.

There are 16,439 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,620 cases while there are 2,192 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,986 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.