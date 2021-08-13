Kern County Public Health reports 370 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 370 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 117,101 cases and 1,434 deaths. The department says 41,790 residents have recovered and 71,479 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,342 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 181 are in a hospital.

The department said 430,706 tests have come back negative and 411 are pending.

There have been 70,704 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 21,026 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,726 in those under 18 and 10,590 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 106 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant. Both are considered variants of interest, according to the CDC.

